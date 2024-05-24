Live at the bandstand 2024: May bank holiday weekend line-up revealed

Anticipation is building as people get ready to welcome a free music event which will be kicking off this weekend.

Portsmouth City Council has announced that live music performances will be returning to Castle Field in Southsea this month with the first scheduled for the bank holiday weekend.

Live at the Bandstand performances will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 - with gigs throughout the summer also taking place in Victoria Park and the King George V Playing Fields.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tonic Music will be presenting this weekend’s performances which will welcome the likes of EMZ Allstars, International Jet Set and Charris and the Chillums on Saturday.

If you are heading down to Southsea on Sunday you can expect incredible performances from Van Gosh, Offbeat Offensive and Brass Holes Brass Band.

For more information about the Live at the Bandstand line-up this summer, click here.

