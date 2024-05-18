Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free live music event is returning to Portsmouth - and the full line-up has been announced.

Portsmouth City Council has announced that live performances will be returning this month with the first scheduled for the weekend of May 25. Performances will take place on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 at Castle Field in Southsea - with gigs throughout the summer also taking place in Victoria Park and the King George V Playing Fields.

Here are all of the acts announced so far:

Live at the Bandstand 2024

Saturdays

May 25 - Live At The Bandstand, Presented by Tonic Music (Castle Field):

EMZ Allstars/ International Jet Set/ Charris and the Chillums

June 1 - An afternoon of original acoustic music (Victoria Park):

The Alistair Goodwin Band/Omam Dawn/ Ed Goodale

June 8 - Live at Armed Forces Day on Southsea Common

June 15 - Piece of Cake Productions presents Along the Coast (Castle Field)

June 22 - Reel Sound Music Presents (Castle Field):

Ticklin the Pickle/ Holly Knowles/ Ben Jones

June 29 - 1940's festival (Victoria Park)

July 6 - Casemates Studios & Café present (KGV Playing Fields):

Supersonics (Oasis tribute) + support TBC

July 13 - Fitz Promotions presents (KGV Playing Fields):

Bandstand Youth Showcase

July 20 - Common Unity & The People's Lounge presents (Castle Field):

Wellbeing/ Yoga/ World music/ Tuto Tribe

July 27 - Live at Portsmouth International Kite Festival (Southsea Common)

August 3 - Strong Island Recordings presents:

Lipworms/ Rosie Alena/ Number 9

Sundays

May 26 - Live at the Bandstand, Presented by Tonic Music (Castle Field)

Van Gosh/ Offbeat Offensive/ Brass Holes Brass Band

June 2 - The People's Lounge presents (Victoria Park):

Jazz in the Park with Southsea Groove Collective

June 16 - Nick Courtney presents (Castle Field):

Absolutely Elton/ The Adam EDE Band

June 23 - Southsea Sound recording studio presents (Castle Field):

Crumbs with Austerity and Self Torque

June 30 - Picnic Music & Dance with Salsa Solent! (Victoria Park):

Live Latin band, DJ & salsa lesson

July 7 - Casemates Studios & Café present (KGV Playing Fields):

19 Forever with support TBC

July 14 - Big Hug presents (KGV Playing Fields):

Bandstand Youth Showcase

Baby Said, Baby Panna + guests

July 21 - Nick Courtney presents (Castle Field):

The Jive Aces/ The Fifty 4

July 28 - Live at Portsmouth International Kite Festival (Southsea Common):