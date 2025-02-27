Local quizmaster shortlisted for Community Pub Hero Awards finals after raising thousands for charity

A local quizmaster, who has spent decades raising money through pub events, has been shortlisted in the PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards.

Les Heyhoe was nominated by the management of Kingfisher Caravan Park in Lee-on-the-Solent for the money he has raised for charity by hosting thousands of quizzes for customers.

Les Heyhoe was nominated by the management of Kingfisher Caravan Park in Lee-on-the-Solent for the money he has raised for good causes by hosting thousands of quizzes for customers at the park's bar. | PICTURE:STEVE REID(091375-84)

The Community Regular Hero Award recognises an individual or group of customers who help a pub to support its community. This includes those who help the pub’s fundraising efforts or community initiatives.

Les has just hosted his 5,000th quiz at the Kingfisher’s bar and it is estimated he has raised millions for good causes durng his role as a dedicated quizmaster.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, said: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs and people do for their community.

“The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering. What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many people that are doing amazing work nationwide.

“It was very hard to get to a shortlist so getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for Les.”

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony, sponsored by Matthew Clark, at the Houses of Parliament on March 4 and all shortlisted pubs are invited to attend along with industry leaders and MPs.

For more information about the pub awards, click here.

