Longfield Avenue blocked in Fareham as Hampshire police deal with traffic incident - with drivers warned of delays
According to traffic monitric service Romanse, Longfield Avenue is blocked in both directions – between Fort Fareham Road and B3385 Newfield Lane. Police have warned drivers in the area to allow extra time for their journeys.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We currently have road closures at the junction of Fort Fareham Rd/ Longfield Ave and Newgate Lane roundabout/Longfield Ave due to an ongoing incident. Please find an alternative route or allow extra time for your journey #PC28032.’
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.