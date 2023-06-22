News you can trust since 1877
Longfield Avenue blocked in Fareham as Hampshire police deal with traffic incident - with drivers warned of delays

Drivers in Fareham face delays this evening after a traffic collision which has blocked a road.
By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 19:15 BST

According to traffic monitric service Romanse, Longfield Avenue is blocked in both directions – between Fort Fareham Road and B3385 Newfield Lane. Police have warned drivers in the area to allow extra time for their journeys.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We currently have road closures at the junction of Fort Fareham Rd/ Longfield Ave and Newgate Lane roundabout/Longfield Ave due to an ongoing incident. Please find an alternative route or allow extra time for your journey #PC28032.’

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

More details to follow.

Hampshire police are dealing with an ongoing incident on the Fareham road.Hampshire police are dealing with an ongoing incident on the Fareham road.
