News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue

Human placenta found in Southampton's Holly Brook Park area as 'extremely concerned' Hampshire police launch appeal

A suspected human placenta has been found in a Hampshire leading ‘extremely concerned’ police to launch an investigation.
By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 18:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 18:53 BST

The organ was discovered yesterday morning and officers are following lines of enquiry in the area. The scene, in the Holly Brook Park area of Southampton, has been secured while Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary looks for evidence.

NOW READ: Hayling Island fire extinguished after more than 30 Hampshire firefighters tackle blaze that 'destroyed' car workshop

Southampton chief inspector Marcus Kennedy said: ‘While we are yet to establish exactly what has happened here, we are extremely concerned for the welfare of the person who may have given birth. I am making a direct appeal for her to get in touch with us. I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care.

Hampshire police are investigating after a suspected placenta was discovered.Hampshire police are investigating after a suspected placenta was discovered.
Hampshire police are investigating after a suspected placenta was discovered.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I understand you may be frightened, it is important that you get in touch with us. We want to speak with anyone who has concerns about someone who has recently been pregnant, that you think may have been pregnant or may have given birth recently without support.

‘Anyone who contacts us can speak with us in complete confidence. Our priority now is to ensure the mother of this child receives the assistance she requires. Officers will be carrying out enquiries in the Holly Brook Park area today and you will see an increased presence. If you have any concerns, however insignificant you may believe them to be, please do not hesitate to approach an officer or to call us.’

NOW READ: Leigh Park Murder Probe: Custody extension granted as part of ongoing murder enquiries

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44230246419. You can also submit information via the Hampshire police website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.