Lorry driver hospitalised in vehicle collision - as police reopen Southampton Town Quay road near Isle of Wight ferry terminal

A lorry driver has been hospitalised after a collision which saw a Hampshire city road closed this morning.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 09:34 BST

The force issued a statement this morning warning people to avoid the Town Quay area of Southampton – near the ferry terminal. Some reports indicate that the lorry collided with power cables during the incident.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called out to a single-vehicle road traffic incident just before 6am this morning (15 June) at the junction of Town Quay and French Street in Southampton.

A section of Town Quay in Southampton is currently shut.A section of Town Quay in Southampton is currently shut.
‘The driver of the vehicle – a man in his 40s - was taken to Southampton General Hospital. Road closures were put in place between Quay Street and the High Street, as well as Bugle Street while emergency services dealt with the incident. These road closures have since been lifted.’

Police enquiries remain ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

More details to follow.

