Breaking
M27 incident: Traffic building on Hampshire motorway as two lanes blocked
Drivers travelling on a major Hampshire motorway are delayed this morning due to a traffic incident which has blocked two lanes.
The road traffic collision took place on the M27 between junctions 8 and 9 - for Park Gate and Burseldon - with delays of at least 15 minutes in place.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 are BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, heavy delays." More details to follow.