News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Breaking

M27 incident: Traffic building on Hampshire motorway as two lanes blocked

Drivers travelling on a major Hampshire motorway are delayed this morning due to a traffic incident which has blocked two lanes.

By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Jan 2024, 09:21 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 09:24 GMT
The M27. Picture: Chris MoorhouseThe M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
The M27. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The road traffic collision took place on the M27 between junctions 8 and 9 - for Park Gate and Burseldon - with delays of at least 15 minutes in place.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 are BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, heavy delays." More details to follow.

Related topics:TrafficM27Hampshire