Weather in Portsmouth will get much colder this week as an Arctic blast sends temperatures plunging across the country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

According to the Met Office, temperaturess in the city will drop as low as -2°C tomorrow (Wednesday, January 17) and will not exceed 3°C. It comes as yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for large parts of the UK by the forecaster.

The Met Office's outlook for the region on Wednesday states: "Another cold night with widespread frost. Perhaps some light snow grazing the Kent coast towards the morning. Winds easing through the night. Minimum temperature -2 °C."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Where and how much snow we will get will vary throughout the week and weather warnings could change quickly, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast for your region for the latest information.

“There will be widespread frost this week and we could see some fairly deep laying snow in parts of northern UK and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times. The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.

“It will feel bitterly cold with daytime temperatures in the low single figures for many, and overnight temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 in many towns and cities, and it will be even colder in many rural areas.”

The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force for England, which highlights the possibility of significant impacts for the health and the social care sector. People aged 65 and over - and those with underlying health conditions - are most at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic and transport are also expected to be impacted by the colder conditions.