M27: One lane blocked between junction 5 and junction 4 westbound following broken down vehicle
Heavy delays are builidng on the M27 this morning due to a broken down car.
One lane is blocked on the M27 westbound between junction 5 (A335) and junction 4 (M3) due to a broken down car. There were already heavy delays due to ongoing roadworks which means that the combination of both factors is causing lengthy wait times.
