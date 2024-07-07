M27 Traffic: Lengthy delays on M27 eastbound between junction 10 and junction 12 M275
There are lengthy delays on the motorway following a major road closure.
There are delays of approximately 20 minutes on the M27 eastbound between junction 10 and junction 12, M275. This is due to the road closure on the M275 which has been in place since yesterday morning (July 6) following a huge fire at the TJ Waste site in Tipner Lane.
There are diversions in place but it is having an impact on the level of traffic congestion in the area. Expect delays.
