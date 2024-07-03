M27 Traffic: One lane closed on M27 westbound following crash at junction 7 A334

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 08:44 BST
One lane has been closed and a slip road is blocked following a collision.

There are heavy delays on the M27 westbound at junction 7 (A334 Charles Watts Way, Hedge End) following a collision. The incident has resulted in one lane closing and the entry slip road is partially blocked currently.

If you are heading into that area, be prepared for a significant delay while emergency services clear the road.

