M27 Traffic: One lane closed on M27 westbound following crash at junction 7 A334
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
One lane has been closed and a slip road is blocked following a collision.
There are heavy delays on the M27 westbound at junction 7 (A334 Charles Watts Way, Hedge End) following a collision. The incident has resulted in one lane closing and the entry slip road is partially blocked currently.
If you are heading into that area, be prepared for a significant delay while emergency services clear the road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.