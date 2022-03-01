The crane by the M275 came loose of its moorings in last week’s maelstrom, and beached by the motorway.

Experts will use the spring high tide to try and return the large piece of machinery to its home.

‘Trying to re-float and move a structure of this size can be unpredictable so the northbound motorway is being closed as a safety precaution in case it moves too close to the road,’ Portsmouth City Council said.

A large crane usually moored near Tipner broke free during high winds and was blown to the other side of the water, resting perilously close to the M275. Photos by Alex Shute

A diversion for traffic going out of the city will be in place via Twyford Avenue and Northern Parade and drivers are asked to allow extra time for journeys and where possible avoid the west of the city.

The closure is from 9.30am until midday. The southbound lanes will remain open throughout so traffic coming into the city will be unaffected.