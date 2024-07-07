Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ongoing work is being done at the site of a large fire which has resulted in a major road being closed off due to huge plumes of thick smoke.

A fire at TJ Waste & Recycling, Tipner, has required all hands on deck. The blaze started in the early morning yesterday (July 6) which resulted in huge clouds of thick, black smoke that swept across the motorway. The M275 was closed off until approximately 9am which is when it was reopened - but the police decided to close the road again due to the continuation of smoke wafting in all directions.

The road has remained closed while emergency services continue to deal with the fire at the waste site and the police issued an update this morning (July 7) stating that the M275 is likely to remain closed for the ‘majority of the day.’

“We also express our thanks to the police and city council for arranging road diversions due to the closure of the M275 for safety reasons due to the smoke. We also extend our gratitude to the public for their understanding and patience over the weekend during this unprecedented incident.

“TJ staff are on site, assisting firefighters in dampening the fire within the building with the use of our plant and equipment.

An updated picture shows the smoke coming from the Tipner fire. | The News

“As yet, the cause of the fire is not known. However, there is an increasing trend of lithium batteries being discarded incorrectly by users. The batteries, which charge electrical devices such as mobile phones, vapes and e-bikes, can be explosive and, due to ‘thermal runaway’, cannot be extinguished easily because the heat is so ferocious.

“It is important that the Tipner site is operational as soon as possible because the materials recovering facility, where a large amount of commercial and domestic waste is sorted and recycled, is a vital part of the regional resource and waste management supply chain.”

The fire service has provided an update on its website. It says: “The fire which began in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 6, 2024) in a large waste processing unit consisting of 2 floors, containing 117 tonnes of domestic waste material, was completely consumed by the fire.