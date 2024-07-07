M275 Tipner Fire: Fire services and TJ Waste & Recycling staff dampening down blaze within building
A fire at TJ Waste & Recycling, Tipner, has required all hands on deck. The blaze started in the early morning yesterday (July 6) which resulted in huge clouds of thick, black smoke that swept across the motorway. The M275 was closed off until approximately 9am which is when it was reopened - but the police decided to close the road again due to the continuation of smoke wafting in all directions.
The road has remained closed while emergency services continue to deal with the fire at the waste site and the police issued an update this morning (July 7) stating that the M275 is likely to remain closed for the ‘majority of the day.’
A spokesperson for TJ Waste & Recycling said: “We are deeply appreciative of the work done by crews from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue and their control room.
“We also express our thanks to the police and city council for arranging road diversions due to the closure of the M275 for safety reasons due to the smoke. We also extend our gratitude to the public for their understanding and patience over the weekend during this unprecedented incident.
“TJ staff are on site, assisting firefighters in dampening the fire within the building with the use of our plant and equipment.
“As yet, the cause of the fire is not known. However, there is an increasing trend of lithium batteries being discarded incorrectly by users. The batteries, which charge electrical devices such as mobile phones, vapes and e-bikes, can be explosive and, due to ‘thermal runaway’, cannot be extinguished easily because the heat is so ferocious.
“It is important that the Tipner site is operational as soon as possible because the materials recovering facility, where a large amount of commercial and domestic waste is sorted and recycled, is a vital part of the regional resource and waste management supply chain.”
The fire service has provided an update on its website. It says: “The fire which began in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 6, 2024) in a large waste processing unit consisting of 2 floors, containing 117 tonnes of domestic waste material, was completely consumed by the fire.
“A high volume pumping unit, with the assistance of high pressure jets, positive pressure ventilation systems and polybooms are being utilised. Teams remain on site spreading the smouldering waste material and continue to monitor the incident.”
