M3: Lane blocked on exit slip on junction 9 northbound following broken down vehicle
A broken down vehicle on an exit road on the motorway is causing delays during rush hour.
A broken down vehicle on an exit slip road on the M3 junction 9 (A34), near Winnall, is causing delays this morning (May 7). Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel Twitter page has confirmed that there are delays.
