M3: Lane blocked on exit slip on junction 9 northbound following broken down vehicle

A broken down vehicle on an exit road on the motorway is causing delays during rush hour.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th May 2024, 07:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A broken down vehicle on an exit slip road on the M3 junction 9 (A34), near Winnall, is causing delays this morning (May 7). Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel Twitter page has confirmed that there are delays.

For more information, click here.

Related topics:TwitterTrafficHampshire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.