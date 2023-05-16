News you can trust since 1877
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough

M3 motorway near Winchester in Hampshire reopened after 'major' crash

The M3 has been reopened after a major crash that saw the southbound side closed for several hours.

By Joe Buncle
Published 16th May 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 21:35 BST

The incident, near Winchester, caused disruption this afternoon with Winchester gridlocked by diverted traffic.

No details have been released of injuries.

The M3 was closed southbound for several hours on Tuesday Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA WireThe M3 was closed southbound for several hours on Tuesday Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
The M3 was closed southbound for several hours on Tuesday Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
