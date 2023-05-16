M3 motorway near Winchester in Hampshire reopened after 'major' crash
The M3 has been reopened after a major crash that saw the southbound side closed for several hours.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th May 2023, 17:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 21:35 BST
The incident, near Winchester, caused disruption this afternoon with Winchester gridlocked by diverted traffic.
No details have been released of injuries.