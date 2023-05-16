News you can trust since 1877
Injuries reported after crash between bike and car which brought A27 in Farlington to a standstill

A crash involving a car and a motorbike brought a major road to a standstill.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th May 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

Multiple lanes on the A27 westbound were closed this morning following the collision. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman some people were injured the crash and they are investigating it.

He said: ‘We were called at 8am to a report of a road traffic collision on the A27. This involved a car and a motorcycle and minor injuries were reported.

The crash happened on the A27 in Farlington. Picture: Google Street VIew.The crash happened on the A27 in Farlington. Picture: Google Street VIew.
The crash happened on the A27 in Farlington. Picture: Google Street VIew.
‘An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances.’ Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that ‘heavy delays’ were caused by the crash.

National Highways reported on Twitter earlier today: ‘Two lanes (of three) are closed on the #A27 westbound in #Hampshire between the #A3M and the #A2030 (#Portsmouth) due to a collision involving a car & a motorcycle.

‘This incident is causing a 30 minute delay on the #A27 westbound and also 25 minutes on the #A3M southbound on approach.’

