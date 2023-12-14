M3 traffic incident sees lane blocked in Winchester area between junctions 9 and 10 - delays on A34
Drivers on a Hampshire motorway are delayed this afternoon due to a traffic incident which has blocked one lane of the highway.
One lane of the M3 is currently blocked between junctions 9 and 10 in the Winnall area near Winchester. Delays are building in the area and are also affecting motorists on the A34 in the Worthy Down area.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse said: “#M3 Southbound - Lane 3 BLOCKED at J10/#A31 #Winchester due to an incident, delays from J9/#A34 #Winnall.”
