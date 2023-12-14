As reported, the crash around 7pm on Wednesday left a lane blocked and added to the traffic misery in the area last night. A police spokesman, giving an update into the incident, said: “We were called to a collision on the M275 northbound before the exit for the M27. This involved two cars and no injuries were reported.”

The accident happened after drivers on the M275 were delayed after all lanes on the M27 westbound link were blocked due to emergency barrier repairs. There were also delays on the Eastern Road and the A27 was closed westbound between A27 Chichester and Emsworth after a serious collision. And there was a fatal crash on the A34 earlier in the day.