Southampton City Council will be completing a significant maintenance project on the Itchen Bridge. This project will be the first time that the bridge has had any major works completed on it since it opened.

The project will ensure that the bridge continues to be in good working order. Drainage improvements, resurfacing and the installation of additional safety features will all be part of the project.

As a result of this, the bridge will be closed for approximately eight weeks over the summer. Dates of the closure have not yet been confirmed but updates will be released by the council in due course. People trying to visit the city will be encouraged to continue on the M27 to J5 or J3, or to use alternative methods of travel. Councillor Eamonn Keogh, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We fully appreciate the disruption that the closure of the Itchen Bridge to motor vehicles will cause and apologise for the inconvenience, however there is no other way to undertake this maintenance and it must be completed to ensure the health of the Itchen Bridge going forward.

“To mitigate what we can, we have chosen to undertake the majority of the works over the summer holiday when the bridge is not as busy as other times, and the weather is more likely to be favourable.

"We will also maintain pedestrian and cycle crossings, and we will be deploying multiple work teams to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.”