Colour of Itchen Bridge lights could change from a Portsmouth blue to a Southampton red
This comes two months after one devoted Saint’s fan Perry McMillan used an ancient Southampton City Council tradition to make a representation to change the bridge lighting from blue to red and white instead of the colours of its rival football club Portsmouth. The ancient tradition is called court leet and it allows members of the public to make suggestions to Southampton City Council.
Mr McMillan said: “As a born and bred Sotonian and Southampton Hackney Carriage taxi driver of over 25 years, I, Perry McMillan, wish that the blue lights on Itchen Bridge be replaced by red and white lights. The reason for this is that blue is the colour of our nearest neighbours and rivals Portsmouth! Hundreds of Southampton supporters travel across the bridge on foot or vehicles and have had a decade of mockery from Portsmouth supporters!
“With the 50th anniversary of Saints winning the FA Cup coming in 2026, it would be a perfect way to celebrate this famous victory and show support for Southampton FC. With St Mary’s Football Stadium in the background of this marvellous bridge, what a great way to showcase our city that we are all proud of.”
The city council’s cabinet will meet next Tuesday (December 19) to discuss representations taken in October’s court leet. A pre-cabinet report hints at the ‘possibility’ of a lighting change but it would need other organisations to agree. It reads: “Officers are investigating the possibility of altering the colour of lighting on the Itchen Bridge.
“It should be noted that the current blue lighting forms part of the safety measures in place on the bridge and a change in colour needs to be considered by other impacted parties (for example, Network Rail, Port of Southampton (ABP) and the Civil Aviation Authority). If a change in colour was to be supported from a safety perspective, a relevant funding source would need to be found.”