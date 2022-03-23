A number of patients are being treated as the London Ambulance Service, the London Fire Brigade, and the Metropolitan Police respond to what is being called a ‘chemical incident’ which involves ‘the release of a gas’ in London Aquatics Centre.

The area at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park has been evacuated and cordoned off.

Emergency services near the Aquatics Centre, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, following a gas-related incident causing the area to be evacuated and cordoned off. Picture date: Wednesday March 23, 2022.

In a tweet, LAS said: ‘London Ambulance Service is responding to a major incident @AquaticsCentre in Stratford alongside colleagues from @LondonFire and @metpoliceuk.

‘We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients.’

The Olympic Park Twitter account added: “There has been an incident @AquaticsCentre this morning involving the release of a gas. The area has been cordoned off and evacuated.

‘We’re working with emergency services on site. There are a number of casualties with breathing difficulties being treated by @Ldn_Ambulance.’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan added: ‘I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning.

‘A number of people are being treated by London Ambulance Service. Please avoid the area which has been cordoned off and evacuated.

