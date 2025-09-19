Major powercut impacting more than 1500 homes in Hilsea due to continue this afternoon

Over 1500 homes are being impacted by a major power cut, with the disruptions due to continue until this afternoon.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks are working on resolving a major power cut affecting 87 postcodes across Hilsea.

The unplanned power outage is believed to be caused by a fault with the undergound network and disruption is anticipated to last until 2pm.

SSEN wrote on its website: “We're sorry about the power cut in the area. The power cut is affecting 1528 properties in the area shown on the map. We are working with our engineers to fix the problem as quickly as possible, and will keep you updated here on Power Track.

“Engineers have arrived in the area. They are working hard to fix the problem and will get your power back on as quickly as possible.

“The cause of this power cut is a fault on our underground network.”

For more information about the ongoing power cut, click here.

