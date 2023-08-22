Man, 70, pronounced dead after reports of body in the water near Hayling Island
Emergency services were deployed to Langstone Harbour on Sunday afternoon (August 20) after reports of a person being in the water. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they received the report at 3.20pm.
There was a heavy emergency service presence at the scene.
The police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 3:20pm on Sunday 20 August to a report of a body in the water close to Havant Road on Hayling Island. We worked with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) and the Coastguard.
“A 70 year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family has been informed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.”
A HM Coastguard spokesman said personnel from the Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team deployed a search and rescue helicopter after the alarm was raised. He added that paramedics worked alongside coastguard personnel.