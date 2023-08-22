Emergency services were deployed to Langstone Harbour on Sunday afternoon (August 20) after reports of a person being in the water. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they received the report at 3.20pm.

There was a heavy emergency service presence at the scene.

A person was reported to be in the water in Langstone Harbour on Sunday, August 20. Picture: Google Street View.

The police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 3:20pm on Sunday 20 August to a report of a body in the water close to Havant Road on Hayling Island. We worked with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) and the Coastguard.

“A 70 year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family has been informed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.”