News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Man, 70, pronounced dead after reports of body in the water near Hayling Island

A man has been pronounced dead after a body was discovered off the coast of Hayling Island.
By Freddie Webb
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 13:45 BST

Emergency services were deployed to Langstone Harbour on Sunday afternoon (August 20) after reports of a person being in the water. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said they received the report at 3.20pm.

There was a heavy emergency service presence at the scene.

NOW READ: Police officer denies punching and choking boy at station

A person was reported to be in the water in Langstone Harbour on Sunday, August 20. Picture: Google Street View.A person was reported to be in the water in Langstone Harbour on Sunday, August 20. Picture: Google Street View.
A person was reported to be in the water in Langstone Harbour on Sunday, August 20. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular

The police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 3:20pm on Sunday 20 August to a report of a body in the water close to Havant Road on Hayling Island. We worked with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) and the Coastguard.

“A 70 year-old man was subsequently pronounced dead. His death is not being treated as suspicious and his family has been informed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner in due course.”

A HM Coastguard spokesman said personnel from the Hayling Coastguard Rescue Team deployed a search and rescue helicopter after the alarm was raised. He added that paramedics worked alongside coastguard personnel.

Related topics:Hayling IslandEmergency servicesPolice officerLangstone Harbour