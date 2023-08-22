British Transport Police officer Pc Kerry Reynolds, 45, arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, central London, where is charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault after a 17-year-old boy was injured when he was arrested at Barons Court station in January. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Pc Kerry Reynolds, a British Transport Police (BTP) officer, is accused of assaulting a 17-year-old teenager while making an arrest. The alleged attack happened after a group of teenagers pushed through the barriers at Barons Court Tube station on January 17.

Reynolds, 45, of Tadley, Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to charges of causing actual bodily harm and assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. He is accused of grabbing the teenager by the hood before pushing him against a wall while detaining him.

Reynolds is alleged to have dragged the boy into an office room, punched him in the face at least twice and put him in a chokehold.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also investigating what happened after BTP received a complaint from a person on behalf of the teenager.