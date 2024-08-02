Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a vehicle fire.

Officers launched an investigation and a 52-year-old man from Fleet was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for witnesses. Officers are particularly keen to hear from two men, one wearing a green top and one wearing a grey t-shirt, who were in the area at the time.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage which may help the investigation?