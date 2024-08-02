Man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following vehicle fire
Officers were called at 8:42pm on Saturday, July 27 to a report that a van was on fire on Albert Street, Fleet. Nearby buildings were evacuated and the fire service extinguished the fire a short while later. No injuries were reported.
Officers launched an investigation and a 52-year-old man from Fleet was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He has been bailed with conditions, pending further enquiries.
The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for witnesses. Officers are particularly keen to hear from two men, one wearing a green top and one wearing a grey t-shirt, who were in the area at the time.
Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident? Do you have any doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage which may help the investigation?
