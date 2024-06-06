Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 73-year-old man has died following a glider crash in a field in Chichester, the police have confirmed.

Emergency services have been at the scene of a plane crash since yesterday evening after a 73-year-old man has sadly died. The police issued a statement earlier today regarding the incident and they have confirmed that the crash involved a glider.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a glider crashing into a field near Crouch Lane, Barlavington at around 6.05pm on Wednesday (June 5).

“Sadly, a 73-year-old man who was both the pilot and sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner has been notified.

“Officers remain at the scene and an increased police presence can be expected in the area.