Man dies after plane crashes into field near Chichester in West Sussex
Emergency services have been at the scene of a plane crash since yesterday evening after a 73-year-old man has sadly died. The police issued a statement earlier today regarding the incident and they have confirmed that the crash involved a glider.
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a glider crashing into a field near Crouch Lane, Barlavington at around 6.05pm on Wednesday (June 5).
“Sadly, a 73-year-old man who was both the pilot and sole occupant of the glider, died at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner has been notified.
“Officers remain at the scene and an increased police presence can be expected in the area.
“Witnesses of the incident, or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1124 of 05/06.”
