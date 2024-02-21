News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Man pronounced dead after being pulled from water by police near Gosport as paramedics fight to save life

A man has been pronounced dead after being recovered from the water at Gosport boatyard.
By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 15:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency personnel from HM Coastguard, police, paramedics and lifeboat crews were all deployed to the area near Portsmouth Harbour yesterday morning (February 20).

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 7.51am following "concerns raised for the welfare of a man in the water".

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Police entered the water and recovered the man to the shore," the force. "Despite lifesaving efforts from attending officers and paramedics at the scene, the man – aged in his 50s - was subsequently pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed of his unexpected death and we are preparing a file for the coroner."

Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) said a volunteer rescue crew was involved in a "multi agency response to assist a person in the water in Portsmouth Harbour". "On arrival the casualty had been recovered and was receiving treatment from the Ambulance Service," they added.

Related topics:PoliceParamedicsPortsmouth HarbourCasualtyHampshire