Emergency personnel from HM Coastguard, police, paramedics and lifeboat crews were all deployed to the area near Portsmouth Harbour yesterday morning (February 20).

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 7.51am following "concerns raised for the welfare of a man in the water".

"Police entered the water and recovered the man to the shore," the force. "Despite lifesaving efforts from attending officers and paramedics at the scene, the man – aged in his 50s - was subsequently pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed of his unexpected death and we are preparing a file for the coroner."