Man pronounced dead after being pulled from water by police near Gosport as paramedics fight to save life
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency personnel from HM Coastguard, police, paramedics and lifeboat crews were all deployed to the area near Portsmouth Harbour yesterday morning (February 20).
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said officers were called to the scene at 7.51am following "concerns raised for the welfare of a man in the water".
"Police entered the water and recovered the man to the shore," the force. "Despite lifesaving efforts from attending officers and paramedics at the scene, the man – aged in his 50s - was subsequently pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed of his unexpected death and we are preparing a file for the coroner."