Police swarmed Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road earlier this morning. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4683)

British Transport Police (BTP) officers swarmed Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road after receiving reports of a male on the tracks. An investigation is currently underway.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (October 10), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

NOW READ: Train services cancelled between two stations due to police incident

"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”

"Services in either direction are not able to run until further notice. Some trains may be severely delayed, terminated before they get to the affected area, or cancelled.”