Man pronounced dead at Portchester Railway Station as police shut major train route
British Transport Police (BTP) officers swarmed Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road after receiving reports of a male on the tracks. An investigation is currently underway.
A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (October 10), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”
Train services between Havant and Southampton Central stations have been cancelled throughout the morning as police investigate what happened. Southern Rail said: “Due to police dealing with an incident, services between Havant and Southampton Central are unable to run.
"Services in either direction are not able to run until further notice. Some trains may be severely delayed, terminated before they get to the affected area, or cancelled.”
Replacement bus services, operated by First Bus, are running between Hilsea, Cosham, Fareham, Portchester and both Portsmouth stations.