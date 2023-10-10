News you can trust since 1877
Man pronounced dead at Portchester Railway Station as police shut major train route

A man has been pronounced dead after an incident on the railway this morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:15 BST- 1 min read
Police swarmed Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road earlier this morning. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4683)Police swarmed Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road earlier this morning. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4683)
British Transport Police (BTP) officers swarmed Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road after receiving reports of a male on the tracks. An investigation is currently underway.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (October 10), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

NOW READ: Train services cancelled between two stations due to police incident

"Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”

Train services between Havant and Southampton Central stations have been cancelled throughout the morning as police investigate what happened. Southern Rail said: “Due to police dealing with an incident, services between Havant and Southampton Central are unable to run.

"Services in either direction are not able to run until further notice. Some trains may be severely delayed, terminated before they get to the affected area, or cancelled.”

Replacement bus services, operated by First Bus, are running between Hilsea, Cosham, Fareham, Portchester and both Portsmouth stations.

Further travel information can be found on the Southern Rail website.

