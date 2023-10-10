Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Rail reports that the route is closed in both directions, with emergency services working at the scene. They said: “Due to police dealing with an incident, services between Havant and Southampton Central are unable to run.

“Services in either direction are not able to run until further notice.” Southern Rail said some trains will be severely delayed, with services either terminated before they get to the affected area, or cancelled altogether.

Police are dealing with an incident between Havant and Southampton Central. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

This will also impact services run by South Western Railway and Great Western Railway. “You will need to leave a significant amount of extra time to travel now,” Southern Rail added.

"We don't have an exact estimate, as we are still investigating alternative route options. Please leave at least an hour longer than usual to complete your journey.” Passengers will have their tickets accepted on other trains at no extra cost. More information can be found on the Southern Rail website.