Portsmouth train travel: Trains between Havant and Southampton Central cancelled due to police incident
Southern Rail reports that the route is closed in both directions, with emergency services working at the scene. They said: “Due to police dealing with an incident, services between Havant and Southampton Central are unable to run.
“Services in either direction are not able to run until further notice.” Southern Rail said some trains will be severely delayed, with services either terminated before they get to the affected area, or cancelled altogether.
This will also impact services run by South Western Railway and Great Western Railway. “You will need to leave a significant amount of extra time to travel now,” Southern Rail added.
"We don't have an exact estimate, as we are still investigating alternative route options. Please leave at least an hour longer than usual to complete your journey.” Passengers will have their tickets accepted on other trains at no extra cost. More information can be found on the Southern Rail website.
- Trains between Havant and Southampton Central have been cancelled.
- This is due to a police incident.
- Services are being diverted.
British Transport Police update
British Transport Police are reporting that a man has died at Portchester railway station. Officers responded to a call earlier this morning.
A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (10 October), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”
Police incident update
South Western Railway (SWR) report that the police incident happened at Portchester railway station.
“Due to police dealing with an incident at Portchester, all lines are blocked,” SWR said,
“Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until midday.”
The British Transport Police have been approached for more details.
Police incident on railway
Trains between Havant and Southampton Central are being cancelled in both directions due to a police incident.
Southern Rail reports there are severe delays on the network as a result.
Police incident update
Southern Rail report that police officers are dealing with an incident between Cosham and Fareham.
Trains are being cancelled as a result.
“In case you missed our previous update - An urgent police investigation is needed following reports of an incident at a location between Cosham and Fareham,” Southern Rail reports.
“Trains are unable to travel through the affected area until this is completed.”
Replacement bus services
Some replacement bus services have been issued as a result of the train cancellations.
The First Bus number 2 can be used by passengers to travel between Cosham, Hilsea and Fareham.
The FIrst Bus number 3 is available to travel between Fareham, Portchester, Cosham, Hilsea and both Portsmouth stations.
Train tickets can be used to travel on these services. More replacement bus information have been released by Southern Rail.
Train service information
Southern Rail trains will be cancelled before they reach the area between Havant and Southampton Central.
“Southern services are unable to run between Havant and Southampton Central in either direction,” Southern Rail reports.
“Trains will be terminated before they get to this part of the network, diverted to Littlehampton, Bognor Regis or the Portsmouth area, or cancelled.”
Diversion routes
Tickets are being accepted on other routes at no extra costs.
Southern Rail has created a diversion map to show the best possible way of travelling between Southampton Central and Havant.
Train Delays
Passengers are advised to leave a lot more extra time for their journey while the police investigate what happened.
Southern Rail said: “ You will need to leave a significant amount of extra time to travel now. We don’t have an exact estimate, as we are still investigating alternative route options.
“Please leave at least an hour longer than usual to complete your journey.”
Lanes cleared on M27
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27. The debris has been cleared, but delays still remain on the eastbound route at junction 10.
ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED J10/A32 #Fareham debris has been removed from the carriageway, delays are approx 25 minutes are easing.”
M27 traffic
Traffic is being held on the motorway, with drivers facing delays of roughly 20 minutes.