Portsmouth train travel: Trains between Havant and Southampton Central cancelled due to police incident

Train services between Southampton and Havant are unable to run due to a police incident.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 07:25 BST
Southern Rail reports that the route is closed in both directions, with emergency services working at the scene. They said: “Due to police dealing with an incident, services between Havant and Southampton Central are unable to run.

“Services in either direction are not able to run until further notice.” Southern Rail said some trains will be severely delayed, with services either terminated before they get to the affected area, or cancelled altogether.

Police are dealing with an incident between Havant and Southampton Central. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA WirePolice are dealing with an incident between Havant and Southampton Central. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Police are dealing with an incident between Havant and Southampton Central. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
This will also impact services run by South Western Railway and Great Western Railway. “You will need to leave a significant amount of extra time to travel now,” Southern Rail added.

"We don't have an exact estimate, as we are still investigating alternative route options. Please leave at least an hour longer than usual to complete your journey.” Passengers will have their tickets accepted on other trains at no extra cost. More information can be found on the Southern Rail website.

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

09:02 BSTUpdated 09:02 BST

British Transport Police update

British Transport Police are reporting that a man has died at Portchester railway station. Officers responded to a call earlier this morning.

A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (10 October), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”

07:49 BSTUpdated 07:49 BST

Police incident update

South Western Railway (SWR) report that the police incident happened at Portchester railway station.

“Due to police dealing with an incident at Portchester, all lines are blocked,” SWR said,

“Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until midday.”

The British Transport Police have been approached for more details.

07:22 BSTUpdated 07:22 BST

Police incident on railway

Trains between Havant and Southampton Central are being cancelled in both directions due to a police incident.

Southern Rail reports there are severe delays on the network as a result.

08:30 BSTUpdated 09:02 BST

Police incident update

Southern Rail report that police officers are dealing with an incident between Cosham and Fareham.

Trains are being cancelled as a result.

“In case you missed our previous update - An urgent police investigation is needed following reports of an incident at a location between Cosham and Fareham,” Southern Rail reports.

“Trains are unable to travel through the affected area until this is completed.”

07:40 BST

Replacement bus services

Some replacement bus services have been issued as a result of the train cancellations.

The First Bus number 2 can be used by passengers to travel between Cosham, Hilsea and Fareham.

The FIrst Bus number 3 is available to travel between Fareham, Portchester, Cosham, Hilsea and both Portsmouth stations.

Train tickets can be used to travel on these services. More replacement bus information have been released by Southern Rail.

07:36 BST

Train service information

Southern Rail trains will be cancelled before they reach the area between Havant and Southampton Central.

“Southern services are unable to run between Havant and Southampton Central in either direction,” Southern Rail reports.

“Trains will be terminated before they get to this part of the network, diverted to Littlehampton, Bognor Regis or the Portsmouth area, or cancelled.”

07:28 BSTUpdated 07:29 BST

Diversion routes

Tickets are being accepted on other routes at no extra costs.

Southern Rail has created a diversion map to show the best possible way of travelling between Southampton Central and Havant.

07:26 BST

Train Delays

Passengers are advised to leave a lot more extra time for their journey while the police investigate what happened.

Southern Rail said: “ You will need to leave a significant amount of extra time to travel now. We don’t have an exact estimate, as we are still investigating alternative route options.

“Please leave at least an hour longer than usual to complete your journey.”

Thu, 28 Sep, 2023, 08:06 BSTUpdated 07:21 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27. The debris has been cleared, but delays still remain on the eastbound route at junction 10.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Eastbound - all lanes now CLEARED J10/A32 #Fareham debris has been removed from the carriageway, delays are approx 25 minutes are easing.”

Thu, 28 Sep, 2023, 07:48 BST

M27 traffic

Traffic is being held on the motorway, with drivers facing delays of roughly 20 minutes.

