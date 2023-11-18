Firefighters rescued a man after a blaze started in his kitchen and smoke filled the house.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene of the blaze at an address on The Keep in Portchester. Crews from Fareham, Havant and Hayling Island stations reached the property just after 11am yesterday morning (November 17).

Firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, were able to reach the man in the kitchen and bring him to safely. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said: “The electric hob had been accidentally switched on causing a plastic bowl on top to catch fire.

The fire took place at a property on The Keep in Portchester. Picture: Google Street View.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus led the man, who was suffering with smoke inhalation, to safety.

“The casualty was given immediate emergency care by firefighters before he was handed to SCAS paramedics. HIWFRS extinguished the fire with hose reel jets before clearing smoke from the property using ventilation fans."