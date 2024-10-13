Man sustains serious and potential life threatening injuries following e-scooter collision
The collision occurred at around 4:05am on Saturday, October 12 on Waterhouse Lane, Southampton, near to the junction with Victory Road. The man was riding an e-scooter when he was involved in a collision with a parked car.
The rider, a 22-year-old man from Southampton, has suffered serious injuries which are potentially life threatening.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who saw what happened.
“Were you driving through the area and have dashcam fitted to your vehicle, or do you live nearby and have CCTV / doorbell footage that could help?”
