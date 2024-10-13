Man sustains serious and potential life threatening injuries following e-scooter collision

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2024, 11:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has sustained serious injuries following a collision involving an e-scooter.

The collision occurred at around 4:05am on Saturday, October 12 on Waterhouse Lane, Southampton, near to the junction with Victory Road. The man was riding an e-scooter when he was involved in a collision with a parked car.

The rider, a 22-year-old man from Southampton, has suffered serious injuries which are potentially life threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
ThepoliceThepolice
Thepolice

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who saw what happened.

“Were you driving through the area and have dashcam fitted to your vehicle, or do you live nearby and have CCTV / doorbell footage that could help?”

Anyone with information should contact the online or by calling 101 quoting 44240443689. To report information to the police. click here.

Related topics:SouthamptonHampshirePoliceCCTV

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice