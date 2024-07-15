Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is under investigation following a collision which resulted in a cyclist being taken to hospital.

At approximately 4pm on Saturday, July 13, it was reported that the driver of a blue Toyota RAV4 overtook a man on a tricycle on Manor Road, Hayling Island, while sounding their horn. This reportedly caused the cyclist to fall and hit a kerb, which resulted in a minor injuries which required hospital treatment. The cyclist was a man in his 20s from the London area.

After speaking to witnesses at the scene, police arrested a 64-year-old man from Hayling Island on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

