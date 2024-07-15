Man under investigation following collision on Hayling Island resulting in cyclist being taken to hospital
At approximately 4pm on Saturday, July 13, it was reported that the driver of a blue Toyota RAV4 overtook a man on a tricycle on Manor Road, Hayling Island, while sounding their horn. This reportedly caused the cyclist to fall and hit a kerb, which resulted in a minor injuries which required hospital treatment. The cyclist was a man in his 20s from the London area.
After speaking to witnesses at the scene, police arrested a 64-year-old man from Hayling Island on suspicion of drink driving, drug driving, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.
The police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, particularly anyone with relevant dash cam footage. If you have any information which could assist officers, please call 101 quoting reference 44240297165. You can also make a report on the police website. Click here for more information. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting their website.
