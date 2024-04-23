Man under investigation for drug driving following Hayling Island collision, police confirm

A man has been released under investigation following a collision on Hayling Island which resulted in minor injuries.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:06 BST
The police have confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving yesterday (April 22) following a collision involving two cars. The incident took place on the junction of Northney Road and the A3023 and resulted in significant delays. A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.24pm yesterday (April 22) to a report of a collision on the junction of Northney Road and the A3023. This involved a blue Ford Transit van and a grey Ford Focus. Minor injuries were reported.

”The driver of the Transit, a 31-year-old man from Hayling Island, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.”

For more information about how to report a collision or road incident, click here.

