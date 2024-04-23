The police have confirmed that a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving yesterday (April 22) following a collision involving two cars. The incident took place on the junction of Northney Road and the A3023 and resulted in significant delays. A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 6.24pm yesterday (April 22) to a report of a collision on the junction of Northney Road and the A3023. This involved a blue Ford Transit van and a grey Ford Focus. Minor injuries were reported.