Man with links to Portsmouth wanted on recall to prison as 'concerns for his welfare mount'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Robert Jones, aged 56, is believed to have left the Huddersfield area in October 2022 and travelled to the south of England. Extensive enquiries suggest that he has been in Brighton, Eastbourne, Winchester, London, Oxford, St Albans and more recently in the Havant/Portsmouth area, where it is believed he may now be residing under a false identity.
Jones is described as about five feet six inches tall and of medium build. He has several tattoos including a swallow on his right arm, a Chinese dragon on his left arm and the word ‘SAM’ tattooed on his right wrist. He is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence, having been released from prison in 2018 after serving part of a sentence for a violent sexual offence against another male.
Detective Chief Inspector Oliver Coates, said: “Our concerns are increasing for the welfare of Jones as he has not been seen for some time and we need to locate him to make sure he is fit and well.
“Jones was sentenced for a violent offence, and we believe that the longer he remains at large the more risk he potentially poses to members of the public.
“For these reasons I would ask anyone who sees Jones not to approach him but to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13220621660, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is also asked to get in touch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.