Police in Kirklees have renewed their appeal for a man, with links to Portsmouth,who is wanted on recall to prison as concerns mount for his welfare.

Robert Jones, aged 56, is believed to have left the Huddersfield area in October 2022 and travelled to the south of England. Extensive enquiries suggest that he has been in Brighton, Eastbourne, Winchester, London, Oxford, St Albans and more recently in the Havant/Portsmouth area, where it is believed he may now be residing under a false identity.

Jones is described as about five feet six inches tall and of medium build. He has several tattoos including a swallow on his right arm, a Chinese dragon on his left arm and the word ‘SAM’ tattooed on his right wrist. He is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence, having been released from prison in 2018 after serving part of a sentence for a violent sexual offence against another male.

Detective Chief Inspector Oliver Coates, said: “Our concerns are increasing for the welfare of Jones as he has not been seen for some time and we need to locate him to make sure he is fit and well.

“Jones was sentenced for a violent offence, and we believe that the longer he remains at large the more risk he potentially poses to members of the public.