Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Marwell’s captivating giraffe calf has officially been named.

Mother Ruby, Father Mburu and their calf are all Rothschild’s giraffes and the species is listed as Near Threatened on the Internation Union for the Conservation of Nature’s Red List.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marwell Zoo has announced the name of a beautiful giraffe calf. | Marwell Zoo - (left) Nicole Ricketts (right) Char

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new addition to the zoo has been a blessing and the team have officially named the calf, announcing it on social media.

The Facebook post said: “The newest member of the giraffe herd has now been named! Born just a few weeks ago, Mbonisi's name means 'one who leads', which keepers say is fitting for his determined spirit.”

The gorgeous is the first newborn addition to Marwell Zoo’s giraffe herd since 2012, which is also the year Ruby was born. The birth is even more spectacular given that Ruby was on birth control making her new calf a little miracle baby.