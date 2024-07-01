Marwell Zoo set to host the Very Hungry Caterpillar trail this summer - the details
and live on Freeview channel 276
This summer, Marwell Zoo is be hosting a fun interactive trail inspired by Eric Carle’s bestselling children’s book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The trail tells the popular children’s story through a series of supersized 3D installations guaranteed to thrill fans.
Augmented reality (AR) elements will allow guests to view extra content through a smartphone or tablet making the experience even more immersive. Guests will be able to follow The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s many, many footsteps, winding their way through the giant apple, pear archways and plum tunnels.
Marwell Zoo boasts 140 acres of open spaces, more than 140 different species and five adventure play areas as well as cafes, a gift shop and picnic spots. The zoo is the perfect place for young people to learn about nature, explore the great outdoors and run off some steam.
The interactive trail is guaranteed to ignite imaginations and provide lots of photo opportunities, counting practice and creative play. This trail is designed to be just long enough for little legs.
The zoo is currently running its value family tickets which will admit a family of 5 for £85. These tickets must be booked online and groups must consist of a maximum of two adults and a minimum of one child. Travel by bus and your admission ticket will be reduced to £11 per person including donation. The trail is included in the general zoo admission.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.