Marwell Zoo set to host the Very Hungry Caterpillar trail this summer - the details

Marwell Zoo is getting ready to welcome The Very Hungry Caterpillar as part of its summer of fun.

Augmented reality (AR) elements will allow guests to view extra content through a smartphone or tablet making the experience even more immersive. Guests will be able to follow The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s many, many footsteps, winding their way through the giant apple, pear archways and plum tunnels.

Marwell Zoo is hosting the very Hungry Caterpillar trail this summer. | Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo boasts 140 acres of open spaces, more than 140 different species and five adventure play areas as well as cafes, a gift shop and picnic spots. The zoo is the perfect place for young people to learn about nature, explore the great outdoors and run off some steam.

The interactive trail is guaranteed to ignite imaginations and provide lots of photo opportunities, counting practice and creative play. This trail is designed to be just long enough for little legs.