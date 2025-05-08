Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road closures have been in place this afternoon following a ‘medical episode’.

Emergency services have been assisting with road closures in Gosport this afternoon (May 8).

This is due to a ‘medical episode’ in Rowner Road and as a result a number of drivers were directed away from the area while emergency services responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers have been assisting with road closures due to a medical episode on Rowner Road.”