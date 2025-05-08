'Medical episode' in Gosport results in police assisting with road closures

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 17:14 BST
Road closures have been in place this afternoon following a ‘medical episode’.

Emergency services have been assisting with road closures in Gosport this afternoon (May 8).

This is due to a ‘medical episode’ in Rowner Road and as a result a number of drivers were directed away from the area while emergency services responded to the incident.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “Officers have been assisting with road closures due to a medical episode on Rowner Road.”

