Portsmouth weather: Snow could be on its way this week, Met Office says

Snow could be on its way this week, according to the Met Office.

The south coast is set for cold arctic air hitting the UK on Monday, when the temperature in the city will fall to -2°C. The Met Office forecasted for Monday: “A frosty start and staying cold throughout. Dry with a good deal of sunshine and light winds, especially away from the north Kent coast, where breezy. Widespread frost overnight. Maximum temperature 2 °C.”

Snow could then hit the region on Tuesday and into Wednesday. The Met Office added: “Very cold throughout. Dry and bright Tuesday. Chance of some rain or snow along the south coast overnight. Becoming dry and sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread overnight frosts.”

