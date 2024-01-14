Portsmouth weather: Snow could be on its way this week, Met Office says
The south coast is set for cold arctic air hitting the UK on Monday, when the temperature in the city will fall to -2°C. The Met Office forecasted for Monday: “A frosty start and staying cold throughout. Dry with a good deal of sunshine and light winds, especially away from the north Kent coast, where breezy. Widespread frost overnight. Maximum temperature 2 °C.”
Snow could then hit the region on Tuesday and into Wednesday. The Met Office added: “Very cold throughout. Dry and bright Tuesday. Chance of some rain or snow along the south coast overnight. Becoming dry and sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. Widespread overnight frosts.”
A spokesperson for the forecaster said: “Through the middle of next week, with cold air firmly in place over the UK, the chance of snow increases across many areas for a time. There’s still plenty of detail to work out but on Tuesday there is the potential for areas of snow to move inland over parts of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and/or northern England. Whilst on Wednesday, there is a risk of snowfall across southern parts of the UK.”