A missing Bulgarian man who was last seen in Portsmouth has been found safe, police said.

Dimitar Dimitrov, 33, was last seen at around 10pm in the Bramshott Road area of Southsea on Friday, July 19.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched a missing persons appeal in a bit to find him.

The force has confirmed that he has now been located. “Earlier today we appealed for information to help find a missing Bulgarian man who was last seen in Portsmouth,” they said.