Missing 29-year-old Hampshire man found "safe and well" after disappearance
A 29-year-old man who went missing has been found “safe and well”.
Matthew Parratt from Basingstoke, was last seen at approximately 1.14am on Sunday morning (August 18) in Worting Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire.
Police issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. They report that he has now been located.
The force said: “You may have seen our appeal earlier today to help locate a missing man from Basingstoke.
