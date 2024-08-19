Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 29-year-old man who went missing has been found “safe and well”.

Police issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. They report that he has now been located.

The force said: “You may have seen our appeal earlier today to help locate a missing man from Basingstoke.

“We have now established that he is safe and well. Thank you for your help in sharing this appeal.”