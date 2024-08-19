Missing 29-year-old Hampshire man found "safe and well" after disappearance

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Aug 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 07:16 BST
A 29-year-old man who went missing has been found “safe and well”.

Matthew Parratt from Basingstoke, was last seen at approximately 1.14am on Sunday morning (August 18) in Worting Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire.

Police issued a missing persons appeal in a bid to find him. They report that he has now been located.

The force said: “You may have seen our appeal earlier today to help locate a missing man from Basingstoke.

“We have now established that he is safe and well. Thank you for your help in sharing this appeal.”

