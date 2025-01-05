Havant man found following missing persons appeal launched by Hampshire police
Police have confirmed that a missing 39-year-old has been found after they released an appeal on Friday.
The police launched the appeal to try and locate the 39-year-old from Havant who had last been seen on Friday, January 3. They have now confirmed he has been located.
A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ You may have seen our earlier appeal to locate a missing man from Havant. We are pleased to say he has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”
