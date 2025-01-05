Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that a missing 39-year-old has been found after they released an appeal on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police launched the appeal to try and locate the 39-year-old from Havant who had last been seen on Friday, January 3. They have now confirmed he has been located.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “ You may have seen our earlier appeal to locate a missing man from Havant. We are pleased to say he has now been located. Thank you for sharing our appeal.”