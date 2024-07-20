Motorcyclist in 20s sadly dies following fatal collision in Kings Worthy
Police were called at approximately 10:30pm last night (July 19) to a report of a collision at the junction of London Road and Church Lane. The collision involved a black Keeway motorcycle and a white Ford Ranger. The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s from Winchester, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed by officers. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision itself, or to the movements of either vehicle in the moments leading up to the collision. The police would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage. If you have any information please call 101 quoting reference 44240307494. For more information about how to report information to the police, click here.
