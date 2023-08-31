Motorway traffic builds on A3(M) between Waterlooville and Horndean after horsebox breaks down on major Hampshire road
Motorists on a busy Hampshire highway are delayed this morning after a horsebox broke down and blocked one lane of traffic.
By Joe Buncle
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Drivers travelling Northbound on the A3(M) will face congestion between junctions 2 and 3 – near Waterlooville and Horndean. It is currently unknown how much time the incident will add to journeys, but drivers should expect some disruption in the area.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#A3M Northbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and J2/B2149 #Horndean due to a broken down horsebox, delays on approach.