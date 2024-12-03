Road closures, cordons and evacuations have all been underway this morning following the discovery of an unexploded ordnance.

The team working on the Southsea Coastal Scheme discovered the unexploded ordnance earlier this morning (December 3) along the seafront. As a result of this, police officers are at the scene and multiple cordons have been implemented while the bomb disposal team deal with the incident.

Cordons have been put in place and premises within that area have been evacuated for people’s safety. The cordons include Blue Reef Aquarium, the D-Day Museum, Clarence Pier and parts of the common. No residential properties have been evacuated.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.

“We are urging members of the public to please avoid the area while this is carried out.

“We will issue an update once the cordons have been lifted.”

Clarence Pier wrote on Facebook: “Due to an emergency evacuation, please do not come to Clarence pier today. The entire seafront has been evacuated due to reasons beyond our control. We will keep you updated as we know more.”

Blue Reef Aquarium wrote on Facebook: “Aquarium currently closed! An unexploded ordnance has been found in the Solent by the Coastal Defence Scheme. As a result the seafront has been evacuated and the aquarium will remain closed until it has been made safe. We are sorry for the inconvenience and remind all our visitors that your tickets are valid for the next 6 months.”