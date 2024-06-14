Multiple emergency service vehicles spotted in Hill Road near Portchester Train Station
Multiple emergency vehicles have been spotted near a train station.
Four ambulance units and a police car have all been spotted parked up in Hill Road, near Portchester Train Station. One passer by said that the police have been seen looking out over the Portchester train station bridge over the train tracks but it is unknown what has happened.
