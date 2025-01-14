Mystery Hampshire woman wins £1m in National Lottery draw

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 18:06 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 11:41 BST
A lucky woman has bagged a pize draw of £1m after choosing the winning Lottery numbers.

A mystery woman, known only as Mrs. F, from Hampshire, has won £1m on The National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday, November 30.

The National Lottery | Alex Yeung - stock.adobe.com

The lucky winner plans to invest the prize money for the future and treat her family. The Hampshire local, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Amazing news for Mrs. F, who has become a million pounds richer overnight. Huge congratulations.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

For more information about The National Lottery, click here.

