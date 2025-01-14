Mystery Hampshire woman wins £1m in National Lottery draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A lucky woman has bagged a pize draw of £1m after choosing the winning Lottery numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mystery woman, known only as Mrs. F, from Hampshire, has won £1m on The National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday, November 30.

The National Lottery | Alex Yeung - stock.adobe.com

The lucky winner plans to invest the prize money for the future and treat her family. The Hampshire local, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers has become one of over nine million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Amazing news for Mrs. F, who has become a million pounds richer overnight. Huge congratulations.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.