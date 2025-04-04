Mystery man from Isle of Wight becomes millionaire after winning £1m on Lottery
A mystery man has become a millionaire after bagging a £1m Lottery prize.
A mystery man, known only as Mr. G from the Isle of Wight, has bagged a phenomenal £1,000,000 prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, March 14.
His first purchase after winning was a meal out with his friends to celebrate and he also plans to buy a new home and a new car with his winnings.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “This lucky Isle of Wight winner is now a million pounds richer and can celebrate with a new house and a new car. Huge congratulations."
