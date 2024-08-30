National Cinema Day: Cineworld, Vue and Odeon to slash prices - when?
Returning for August 31, 2024, National Cinema Day is dedicated to celebrated the best of the film industry - and some of the biggest cinema chains are getting involved in the action.
The likes of Cineworld, Vue and Odeon will be slashing their prices for one day only so that everyone can enjoy an affordable trip to the cinema.
Cineworld is reducing ticket prices to £4 per person for films in any format, and they are also offering a reduced snack combo where customers can grab a regular popcorn and drink for £6. The cinema chain is showing films including Despicable Me 4, Deadpool and Wolverine and It Ends With Us.
Vue will also be dropping its prices down to £4. The website says: “If there's one thing better than a big screen experience, it's a big screen experience for a bargain price. Obviously.
“On National Cinema Day (Saturday, 31 August), catch the latest and greatest releases at Vue for just £4* a ticket (plus an extra 90p for online bookings). “But wait, it gets even better… This price applies for ALL seating areas, as well as 3D and IMAX screenings.”
Vue will also be showing Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban tomorrow (August 31) to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film.
