National Highways confirm overnight motorway closures including M3 and M27 - here's when and where

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th May 2024, 08:09 BST
National Highways has confirmed that there will be overnight road closures on the motorway as part of the Overlay Scheme.

As part of the motorway scheme, which will be continuing until Spring 2026, there will be closures taking place on the motorway next week. From May 20 to May 23 between 9pm and 6am, the M3 southbound to the M27 eastbound link road, and the M27 junction 4 eastbound carriageway to junction 8 will be closed.

There will be diversion routes in place if you are going to be travelling during these times. For more information about the road closures, click here.

Related topics:M27Road ClosuresHampshirePortsmouth

