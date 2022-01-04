The mobile brand was popular over a decade ago but the company has announced it is no longer supporting its old phones.

Searches for ‘sell Blackberry’ have skyrocketed by 1,528 per cent, with people scrambling to pass on their old tech.

Blackberry was once a popular phone brand in the early 2010s, but has since shut down the operating systems for their phones. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

A spokesperson from VPNoverview.com, a website which analyses online search traffic, said: ‘BlackBerry was the go-to smartphone brand in the early 2010s with the brand’s phones being easily recognised because of their qwerty keyboards.

‘In more recent years, BlackBerry has fallen behind companies like Apple and Samsung in the smartphone market.’

Google searches for ‘BlackBerry phones’ have increased by 590 per cent since the announcement.

The spokesperson said BlackBerry are planning to expand into the cyber security market, and the reasons why people want to sell their old tech is multi-faceted.

They explained: ‘Customers could be looking to sell not only because they are unable to use the device but also to profit from the vintage aspect the phone will now adopt.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron